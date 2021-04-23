ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. Research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,485.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

