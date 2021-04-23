DecentBet (DBET) Tops One Day Volume of $3,593.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 102.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $3,593.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00066792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00091495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.98 or 0.00690741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.94 or 0.07959080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

