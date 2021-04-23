Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 396,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $43.09 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

