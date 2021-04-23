XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Vertical Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.17.

XPO stock opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.10, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.85. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $138.32.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,777,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

