Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

