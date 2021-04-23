Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $525.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Macquarie from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix stock opened at $508.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $527.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Netflix by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

