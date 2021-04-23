Collective Family Office LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.72 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.