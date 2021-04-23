ZrCoin Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and $69,662.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. Zr?2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

