TheStreet Lowers FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) to C+

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. FOX has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
