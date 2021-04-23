TheStreet Lowers FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) to C+

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. FOX has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FOX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,749,000 after acquiring an additional 434,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,032,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its position in FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,548,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FOX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 524.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,578 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

