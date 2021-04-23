Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zalando from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Grupo Santander cut Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Zalando in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.47 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

