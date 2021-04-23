Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($1.12). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 222%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

NYSE STNG opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after acquiring an additional 204,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $6,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 158,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,836 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,843,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

