Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $6,711,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,181,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of BNL opened at $19.46 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

