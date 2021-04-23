Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 240,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,889,000 after buying an additional 171,490 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,287,000 after acquiring an additional 301,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $135,037,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,589,000 after buying an additional 172,563 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $137.77 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

