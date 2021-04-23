Anchor Protocol (ANC) Reaches Market Cap of $273.19 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.92 or 0.00009976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $273.19 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019683 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $697.64 or 0.01413240 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,471,363 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ANCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.