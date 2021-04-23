Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $1.90

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $102.25 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $1.90 or 0.00003843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,364.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.86 or 0.04594136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.60 or 0.00473211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $794.98 or 0.01610433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.68 or 0.00675954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.89 or 0.00485965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.10 or 0.00413460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,898,221 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

