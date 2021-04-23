Giant (GIC) Price Down 49% Over Last Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Giant has a market cap of $70,819.74 and approximately $12.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 49% lower against the dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00036306 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

