Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HXL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 218,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

