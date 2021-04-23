$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $468.49 million, a PE ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 107.01%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

