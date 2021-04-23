Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Reduced by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,176.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

