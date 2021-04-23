IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 4,847 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

