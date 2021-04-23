Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.481 dividend. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

