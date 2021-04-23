Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OFG Bancorp Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OFG Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

OFG stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $86,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.