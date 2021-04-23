Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.01 Million

Analysts predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will announce $102.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.30 million and the highest is $104.90 million. Invitae reported sales of $64.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $458.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.30 million to $473.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $671.69 million, with estimates ranging from $602.30 million to $702.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%.

NVTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,176,189.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,460 shares of company stock worth $5,726,597 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 30.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 11.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTA stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. Invitae has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.11.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

