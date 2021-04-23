Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Insider Elizabeth Bhatt Sells 9,000 Shares

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $78.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMTI shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $111,129,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,716,000 after buying an additional 391,831 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,847,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

