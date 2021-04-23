Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862,671 shares in the company, valued at $24,206,548.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bhaskar Chaudhuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $311,000.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25.

On Friday, January 29th, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 51 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,402.50.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

