Insider Buying: HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Acquires 53,500 Shares of Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $200,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,213.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HC2 stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $284.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.36. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $251.80 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HC2 by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HC2 in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in HC2 during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

