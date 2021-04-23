Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 8,972 Shares

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $194,080.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $116,121.42.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56.

On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $664.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HARP. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.