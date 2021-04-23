Insider Selling: Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) Insider Sells 29,067 Shares of Stock

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) insider Barry Fairley sold 29,067 shares of Acorn Capital Investment Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.68 ($1.20), for a total value of A$48,861.63 ($34,901.16).

Barry Fairley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Barry Fairley sold 18,523 shares of Acorn Capital Investment Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.68 ($1.20), for a total value of A$31,118.64 ($22,227.60).

On Thursday, March 25th, Barry Fairley sold 27,113 shares of Acorn Capital Investment Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.24), for a total transaction of A$47,203.73 ($33,716.95).

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Acorn Capital Investment Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Acorn Capital Investment Fund’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

