Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle Sells 2,411 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $201.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.25 and a 200-day moving average of $150.65. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $99.76 and a one year high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $211,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

