MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Sells $2,115,818.30 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69.

On Monday, February 8th, Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $88.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.49. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $93.92. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

