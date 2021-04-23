Insider Selling: Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $50.77 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $798.10 million, a P/E ratio of 112.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Argan in the third quarter worth $206,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 33.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

