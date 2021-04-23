RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow Sells 4,100 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,285,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $328.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.30. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.05 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.17.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.