RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow Sells 4,100 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,285,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $328.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.30. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.05 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $6,047,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $1,828,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

