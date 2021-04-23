Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) CEO Roy Christopher Harvey Sells 238,037 Shares of Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AA opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,104,000 after acquiring an additional 173,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 795,849 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $57,893,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

