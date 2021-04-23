System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) Insider Sells £279,763.20 in Stock

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) insider John Kearon sold 116,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14), for a total value of £279,763.20 ($365,512.41).

Shares of SYS1 stock opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.17) on Friday. System1 Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70.

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

