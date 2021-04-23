RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

