Brokers Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

