Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,253,877. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. KeyCorp raised Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $350.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of -416.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

