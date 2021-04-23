IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Position Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold a total of 127,977 shares of company stock worth $11,705,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $63.72 and a 52-week high of $106.08.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

