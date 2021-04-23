Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

ZBH opened at $177.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.22. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $179.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

