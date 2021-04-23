Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 10,115 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,858% compared to the average volume of 342 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

QQQJ stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

