Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Incyte in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Incyte stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,941 shares of company stock worth $3,808,402. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 29.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 41.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after buying an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 173.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 65,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

