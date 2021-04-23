Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.74.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,172.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,034. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

