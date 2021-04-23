VMware’s (VMW) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

VMware (NYSE:VMW)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $169.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware stock opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. VMware has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in VMware by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its position in VMware by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in VMware by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after acquiring an additional 399,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.