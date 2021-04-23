Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $164.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.38. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

