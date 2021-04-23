Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

VIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,051. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

