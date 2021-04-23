Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 23,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

NYSE AWK opened at $161.43 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.14.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

