Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Insiders sold a total of 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $210.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $251.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.