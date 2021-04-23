Traders Buy High Volume of Charter Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,512 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,651% compared to the average daily volume of 372 put options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.39.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $657.68 on Friday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $485.01 and a one year high of $681.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $626.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

