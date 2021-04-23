Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,974 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,529% compared to the typical daily volume of 244 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BW shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $7.61 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $651.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.41 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 17,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,720,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,705,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241 over the last three months. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.