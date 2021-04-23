Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COG. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $16.37 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 511,463 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 157,201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 268,903 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 519,921 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

